Sami Khedira takes home the match ball as 10-man Juventus hit Udinese for six

Sami Khedira scored a first career hat-trick as 10-man Juventus recovered to trounce Udinese 6-2 at the Dacia Arena.

A poor start for Juve saw Stipe Perica skip past Giorgio Chiellini to power home, but Samir’s own goal levelled things up.

Khedira headed in Juan Cuadrado’s cross to turn the match around shortly before Mario Mandzukic was dismissed for collecting two bookings in quick succession.

WHAT A GAME! ????????? Great mentality, scoring four goals with one man down -Very happy about the first hat-trick in my professional career ???????????? pic.twitter.com/m2t0rd6L6y — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 22, 2017

Danilo equalised for Udinese just after half-time but Daniele Rugani nodded in Juve’s third before turning provider for Khedira, who gleefully completed his double.

Three minutes from time the Germany midfielder celebrated a maiden treble after bursting into the Udinese box and there was even time for Miralem Pjanic to get among the goals late on.

Hot on Juve’s heels are Lazio who, propelled by two more goals from Ciro Immobile and one from Bastos, downed Diego Lopez’s Cagliari 3-0 in Rome.

Ecco la classifica aggiornata dopo la fine di questa emozionante 9ª giornata di #SerieATIM! pic.twitter.com/oiqmlW5Xz4 — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) October 22, 2017

Converting a penalty before scoring again later in the first half, Immobile reached 17 goals in all competitions this term. He has notched seven times in Lazio’s last five league outings.

Leonardo Bonucci’s dismissal was the talking point as AC Milan and Genoa shared a goalless draw at San Siro.

The Rossoneri captain saw red only 25 minutes into the contest after elbowing Aleandro Rosi as he strived to make contact with Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick into the box.

Milan had to reshuffle and, while the new-look defence kept Genoa at bay, they could not make their chances count at the other end and finished the afternoon down in 11th.

Full-time / Fischio finale ????

An intense display by the boys who played one hour in 10 men / Ci è mancato solo il gol#MilanGenoa 0-0 pic.twitter.com/MU0QtlpZyS — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 22, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, veteran substitute Sergio Pellissier scored the winner as Chievo beat 10-man Hellas Verona 3-2 in the Derby della Scala.

The 38-year-old tapped in a cross from Fabrizio Cacciatore not long after leaving the bench.

Daniele Verde had put Verona ahead but two goals from Roberto Inglese gave Chievo the lead.

Verona lost Bruno Zuculini to a red card before half-time but the 10 men equalised through Giampaolo Pazzini’s spot-kick before Pellissier snaffled the winner.

???? "Pellissier, Pellissier… Quando gioca segna sempre Pellissier!!!" ???? pic.twitter.com/LVbNr2fFYR — A.C. ChievoVerona (@ACChievoVerona) October 22, 2017

Aleksandar Kolarov fired Roma back to winning ways with a second-half free-kick at Torino.

The Giallorossi lost 1-0 at home to Napoli last weekend but Kolarov’s bullet was good enough for a triumph by the same scoreline that lifted them back into the top five.

Sassuolo were grateful to Matteo Politano for his lightning-quick goal in a 1-0 victory at Spal while Andreas Cornelius’ 71st-minute strike boosted Atalanta to a 1-0 home win over Bologna.

Life in the top flight continues to be arduous for Benevento, who remain rock bottom and pointless following a 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.