 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Sam Allardyce unaware of any new contact from Chelsea regarding Ross Barkley

15 December 2017 01:23

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is not aware of any fresh contact from Chelsea about Ross Barkley.

Toffees midfielder Barkley, yet to play this season due to a hamstring problem, is out of contract next summer after refusing to sign a new deal at the end of last term, and in August looked set to make a transfer deadline day move to Chelsea.

After that failed to materialise, the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter he had decided that it would be best to make a decision on his future in January once he was fit again.

It was reported this week that Chelsea are preparing another bid for Barkley.

And when Allardyce - who has been in charge for just over two weeks - was asked if there had been any contact, he said: "Not that I'm aware of at all, that there's any link with Chelsea at the moment.

"I think if and when that materialises, that there has been contact, then that discussion would happen between all the various people in the club from the top down to me, to make the right decision for Everton going forward."

Allardyce, speaking ahead of Monday's Premier League home clash with Swansea, admitted he did not know whether Barkley wanted to stay with Everton or not having not yet discussed it with him.

But he said it would be "sensible" to consider any January window offers should the latter be the case.

When asked if he had had a conversation with Barkley regarding his future, Allardyce said: "No, not yet. I'm extremely busy on the basis of the players who are available to play."

He added: "If Ross isn't interested in staying at Everton - I don't know whether he is or isn't at the moment - then that would be sensible, to consider whatever offers there are in January.

"But at this moment we are speculating because there is no offer on the table to consider.

"At the moment Ross is recovering from an injury. What I'm more interested in is Ross Barkley being fit and available for Everton because he is an Everton player at the moment, and see where we go from there, and deal with whatever comes in in the January window."

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.