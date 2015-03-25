 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Salah signs for Liverpool

23 June 2017 09:14
After weeks of negotiations, Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Liverpool, with the Reds paying Roma £34.9m.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy,” the Egyptian winger told the official site. 

“I will give 100% and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club. 

“We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100% to win something. 

“Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

Source: DSG

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test

5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test...

The eagerly-awaited Test series between world champions New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid for Mbappe signature - Transfer News

Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid...

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.