Salah signs for Liverpool









“I will give 100% and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.





“We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100% to win something.





“Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

After weeks of negotiations, Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Liverpool, with the Reds paying Roma £34.9m.“I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy,” the Egyptian winger told the official site.

Source: DSG

