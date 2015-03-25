 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Salah set for Liverpool medical after 39m euro fee agreed with Roma

21 June 2017 08:09

Roma winger Mohamed Salah is to undergo a medical at Liverpool on Thursday after the clubs agreed a 39million euro fee.

Press Association Sport understands negotiations have been finalised but, somewhat bizarrely, it is not yet known whether the transfer will break the club-record Â£35m the Reds paid Newcastle for striker Andy Carroll in January 2011.

That will depend on the exchange rate at the time the deal is formally concluded: 39m euros currently equates to about Â£34.3m.

Liverpool had an initial offer of Â£28million for the 25-year-old rejected earlier this month, but they have now come to a settlement having continued negotiations with the Serie A club.

The Premier League outfit have landed Salah at the second attempt as three years ago they were outbid by Chelsea, with the winger moving to Stamford Bridge for Â£11million from Basle.

That move did not work out for him and, after loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma, he joined the latter for Â£13million last summer.

The pacy attacker scored 15 Serie A goals last season - making it 29 league goals in two years - and provided 11 assists as Roma finished second, behind Juventus.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than