Saido Berahino will not let boo boys affect him at the Hawthorns

Saido Berahino claims he will not be affected by any booing when he returns to former club West Brom in the Premier League this weekend.

The striker was involved in a long and bitter dispute with the Baggies before finally leaving for Stoke in January.

Berahino received a hostile reception when he played at The Hawthorns in February - in what was only his second Stoke appearance - and he is likely to face more of the same on Sunday.

"If the fans want to give me stick, no problem," Berahino said. "I just go again. I am professional. I have just got to play football. I'm out there to play."

The former England Under-21 international may not have left West Brom on good terms but he insists he still has respect for the club that nurtured him from the age of 11.

"They have done well, they have got the two wins early on," said Berahino, whose problems with Albion grew after a potential move to Tottenham was blocked in 2015.

"We have got to focus on facing them on Sunday and we can't wait. We know how big that game is going to be."

Berahino is still to open his Stoke goal account but, after setting up last week's winner against Arsenal, he says that is not bothering him.

He said: "I am not too worried about getting my first goal. It will come. I have just got to be patient."

Source: PA

