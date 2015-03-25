 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Sadio Mane cleared to join Liverpool's trip to Germany following knee injury

18 July 2017 02:23

Sadio Mane will join Liverpool's pre-season trip to Germany after being cleared to resume full training next week.

The Senegal forward underwent surgery in April having damaged the meniscus in his left knee, and was excluded from the squad which on Sunday travelled to Hong Kong.

Liverpool are scheduled to face Hertha Berlin in a friendly on July 29 before participating in the Audi Cup, which also includes Bayern Munich, and boss Jurgen Klopp expects to have the 25-year-old available.

"Sadio is on the way back," Klopp told the club's official website. "The plan is he will come with us to Germany.

"The plan is he trains completely normally with us when we are back in England.

"We have been waiting long enough for him now. He is around (Melwood) all of the time and is in pretty good shape.

"Unfortunately he was not ready to train, but he looked good, (the injury) looks good and so now he should be fine when we get back."

Source: PA

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.