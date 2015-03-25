 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Ryan Mason takes step forward in recovery from fractured skull

04 July 2017 11:54

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason is progressing towards a return to full training, the club have confirmed.

Mason, the Tigers' record signing, has been sidelined since fracturing his skull in January and announced his return to light training on social media last month.

"Ryan is between two groups at the moment," Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky told the club's official website.

"He is doing some technical parts of the training sessions with the main group, and other parts of training he is doing outside of the group.

"That is a normal situation for somebody in his position."

Mason, 26, had 14 plates inserted into his skull and spent eight days in a London hospital following a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

Slutsky said midfielder David Meyler has targeted a return to full training before the end of pre-season after sustaining a medial knee ligament injury in April.

Will Keane is also working his way back from a serious knee injury. The former Manchester United striker was ruled out for 12 months last November after surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament.

"With Will, we are looking at him coming back in October. He has had a very serious injury," Slutsky added.

Defender Moses Odubajo has had no timeframe put on his expected return following a recent visit to a consultant. He had a setback in November after dislocating a kneecap last July.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,