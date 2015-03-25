 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Ryan Mason returns to training with Hull after months out with fractured skull

14 June 2017 04:24

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason is back in training as he works towards regaining full fitness after fracturing his skull.

Mason, 26, had 14 plates inserted into his skull and spent eight days in a London hospital following a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

He has been out of action ever since but on Wednesday posted a video of himself running between cones on Twitter and wrote on his post: "Back at it."

The England international became Hull's record signing when arriving from Tottenham in a Â£12million deal last August and he scored two goals in 20 appearances before sustaining the injury in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Mason lay prone for eight minutes after colliding with Cahill as both players had committed to a header and the former was carried off on a stretcher before being taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, where he had surgery.

He returned to Hull's training ground in Cottingham to meet players and staff for the first time last month.

Hull, relegated to the Sky Bet Championship after spending just one season back in the top flight, have not put a timescale on Mason's return to full training.

The Tigers appointed former CSKA Moscow and Russia head coach Leonid Slutsky last week after predecessor Marco Silva departed to take charge of Watford.

Source: PA

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.