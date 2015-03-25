 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Ryan Giggs plays down talk of a return to management

02 June 2017 03:09

Ryan Giggs has played down reports that he is set for a return to the dugout after being linked to a number of management roles.

The former Manchester United assistant emerged as the heavy favourite with some bookmakers to take over at Sunderland following the departure of David Moyes, and has also been linked with the Middlesbrough job in recent weeks.

However Giggs has insisted he has had no contact with either club, telling Sky Sports News: "I'm not too aware of it. Unless anyone has approached me, then it's not true.

"As a player and a person who has been in football for so long, that's all they are, rumours. If I did speak to someone, I would keep it between myself and the club."

Giggs, who served as caretaker manager at Old Trafford following Moyes' spell in Manchester before taking up a number two role under Louis van Gaal, has made no secret of his desire to take on a permanent role in the past but admits he is enjoying life out of the spotlight.

"I have 25 years or so as a player then towards the end as a coach and I've had a year off," he said.

"For the first time in 25 years, where I've had a year off, got the chance to do different things and I've enjoyed it.

"But I've always said I want to eventually become a manager or coach but I am in no rush. It is all about picking the right team and the right club."

Source: PA

