 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Ryan Colclough bags Wigan double before dashing off in time for birth of his son

22 November 2017 07:52

Wigan’s Ryan Colclough had a day to remember on Tuesday after scoring twice and then dashing to make the birth of his son.

The 22-year-old winger was instrumental in his side’s 3-0 win over Doncaster in League One, finding the net in the 45th and 58th minutes.

He celebrated his second goal by racing down the tunnel and dashing to the hospital, still in his full kit, where his partner was in labour with their second child.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe shared news of the safe arrival on Twitter a couple of hours later, posting: “Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!”

Colclough got news that his son was on his way at half-time, but played on before going out in style just before the hour after his second goal.

Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson said: “At half-time we got the message that his missus’ waters had broken, his second child.

“As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals…some of the players wouldn’t have gone…they’d be still in the dressing room now.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as