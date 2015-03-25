Ruthless Germany brush aside Northern Ireland to book World Cup spot

Holders Germany secured their place at next year’s World Cup with a convincing 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in their qualifier at Windsor Park.
A stunning strike from Sebastian Rudy after less than two minutes set the tone for a dominant first-half display by the world champions and Sandro Wagner, who also hit the post, added a second.
Play-off chasing Northern Ireland, who remain second in Group C, hit the bar through Conor Washington but the outstanding Joshua Kimmich made victory certain before Josh Magennis’ injury-time consolation.
More to follow
Source: By PA Sport Staff