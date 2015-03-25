 
  1. Football
  2. Northern Ireland

Ruthless Germany brush aside Northern Ireland to book World Cup spot

05 October 2017 09:34

Holders Germany secured their place at next year’s World Cup with a convincing 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in their qualifier at Windsor Park.

A stunning strike from Sebastian Rudy after less than two minutes set the tone for a dominant first-half display by the world champions and Sandro Wagner, who also hit the post, added a second.

Play-off chasing Northern Ireland, who remain second in Group C, hit the bar through Conor Washington but the outstanding Joshua Kimmich made victory certain before Josh Magennis’ injury-time consolation.

More to follow

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Feature Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia

Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia...

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.