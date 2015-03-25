Ruthless Germany brush aside Northern Ireland to book World Cup spot

Holders Germany secured their place at next year’s World Cup with a convincing 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in their qualifier at Windsor Park.

A stunning strike from Sebastian Rudy after less than two minutes set the tone for a dominant first-half display by the world champions and Sandro Wagner, who also hit the post, added a second.

Play-off chasing Northern Ireland, who remain second in Group C, hit the bar through Conor Washington but the outstanding Joshua Kimmich made victory certain before Josh Magennis’ injury-time consolation.



???? It may have been a consolation but it was still amazing to see the #GAWA cheering on a goal against the World Champions! ???????? #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/haedtucajn — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) October 5, 2017

Source: By PA Sport Staff

