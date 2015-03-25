 
  1. Football
  2. Russia

Russia cruise to opening win over New Zealand in Confederations Cup

17 June 2017 06:54

Russia kicked off their Confederations Cup Group A campaign in style as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in St Petersburg.

An own-goal from Michael Boxall and Fedor Smolov's second-half strike sealed all three points for new coach Stanislav Cherchesov's side as the tournament hosts impressed at the Krestovsky Stadium.

Playing in the tournament for the first time, Russia were on the front foot and had two early chances cleared off the line in the opening 10 minutes. Aleksandr Samedov's corner found Viktor Vasin who saw his header hacked clear by Michael McGlinchey.

Ipswich's Tommy Smith was then on hand to keep Russia at bay as the defender cleared Dmitry Poloz's effort.

Smolov's goal was rightly ruled offside before Russia took the lead on 31 minutes.

After New Zealand lost possession in their own half, Poloz's neat touch set up Denis Glushakov who dinked his effort over goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic and off the post before Boxall bundled the ball into his own net.

The All Whites had a penalty claim turned down for a handball by Vasin but Russia sealed all three points as Smolov started and finished a swift passing move in the 69th minute to extended their unbeaten streak to four matches under Cherchesov.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.