 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Rummenigge: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'asked about' Bayern's Renato Sanches

28 July 2017 01:23

Bayern Munich have reportedly claimed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made an enquiry about their midfielder Renato Sanches.

The German giants' chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Conte expressed interest in Sanches after the clubs' friendly in Singapore on Tuesday.

Sanches moved to Bayern from Benfica only 12 months ago but the 19-year-old has struggled for a regular starting spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and Rummenigge says Chelsea are one of a number of teams keen on the Portugese teenager.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with Sanches.

"There are at least 10 teams after Sanches," Rummenigge told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Conte asked for some information about him after Tuesday's match because he knows he can make the difference in the middle of the pitch.

"The lad wants to play regularly but Ancelotti was pleased with his performance against Chelsea .

"We'll make our evaluations later but if he does leave then he almost certainly will go on loan. We're still counting on him."

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if