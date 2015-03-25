 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Rudi Garcia: Marseille move does not appeal to Olivier Giroud

10 August 2017 10:09

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has given up hope of signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after struggling to secure a regular place in Arsene Wenger's starting line-up last season.

Compatriot Alexandre Lacazette arrived at Arsenal this summer in a big-money transfer from Lyon, a move which is likely to further damage Giroud's hopes of securing more game time this term, but Garcia has admitted defeat in his pursuit of the 30-year-old.

"I do not think he wants to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. That's the problem," Garcia told L'Equipe.

"It is understandable - as he is a striker with the French national team who is making progress with Arsenal - that when he does change clubs, his interests might lie beyond OM."

Source: PA

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.