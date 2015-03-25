Rudi Garcia: Marseille move does not appeal to Olivier Giroud

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has given up hope of signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after struggling to secure a regular place in Arsene Wenger's starting line-up last season.

Compatriot Alexandre Lacazette arrived at Arsenal this summer in a big-money transfer from Lyon, a move which is likely to further damage Giroud's hopes of securing more game time this term, but Garcia has admitted defeat in his pursuit of the 30-year-old.

"I do not think he wants to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. That's the problem," Garcia told L'Equipe.

"It is understandable - as he is a striker with the French national team who is making progress with Arsenal - that when he does change clubs, his interests might lie beyond OM."

Source: PA

