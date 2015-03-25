 
  1. Football
  2. Rotherham United

Rotherham V Wigan at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

23 November 2017 04:16
Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe back for Wigan match

Rotherham will welcome defender Michael Ihiekwe back for the clash with Wigan.

The centre-half missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury through suspension and he is set to return to Paul Warne's starting XI.

Midfielder Will Vaulks has had an injection on an ankle injury and Joe Mattock has a knock, but both men should be involved, though skipper Lee Frecklington may well start ahead of Vaulks.

Jon Taylor (knee) and Ben Purrington (hamstring) are still a couple of weeks away from fitness.

Second-placed Wigan will be without defender Daniel Burn, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in the 3-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Ryan Colclough had been brought back into the attack - and scored twice before dashing to the hospital to see his son being born.

Midfielder Nick Powell has been carrying a hamstring problem and did not feature in midweek, so will be assessed.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton is closing in on first-team return after his ankle injury, while defender Craig Morgan (hip) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) also continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as