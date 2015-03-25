Rotherham V Wigan at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe back for Wigan matchRotherham will welcome defender Michael Ihiekwe back for the clash with Wigan.The centre-half missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury through suspension and he is set to return to Paul Warne's starting XI.Midfielder Will Vaulks has had an injection on an ankle injury and Joe Mattock has a knock, but both men should be involved, though skipper Lee Frecklington may well start ahead of Vaulks.Jon Taylor (knee) and Ben Purrington (hamstring) are still a couple of weeks away from fitness.Second-placed Wigan will be without defender Daniel Burn, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in the 3-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday night.Ryan Colclough had been brought back into the attack - and scored twice before dashing to the hospital to see his son being born.Midfielder Nick Powell has been carrying a hamstring problem and did not feature in midweek, so will be assessed.Goalkeeper Christian Walton is closing in on first-team return after his ankle injury, while defender Craig Morgan (hip) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) also continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.