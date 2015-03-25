Rotherham V Plymouth at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

Rotherham's top-score Kieffer Moore suspended for Plymouth clashRotherham will still be without top scorer Kieffer Moore for their League One clash with Plymouth at the New York Stadium on Saturday.Moore, who has scored 13 goals for the Millers, is serving the second game of a three-match ban, though Paul Warne's men coped well in his absence last week as they beat Blackpool 2-1.Skipper Lee Frecklington (illness) and Joe Newel (toe) both pulled out of that game but should return, though Joe Mattock is rated as 50-50 after coming off with a knock at Bloomfield Road.Ben Purrington (hamstring) is poised to return against his former club, but Darren Potter (Achilles) and Jon Taylor (knee) miss out.Plymouth continue to be without their three professional goalkeepers.Luke McCormick is out following another ankle injury, after he missed missed 14 matches because of an initial ankle problem.Robbert Te Loeke (back) and Kyle Letheren (thigh) are also sidelined meaning Derby loanee Kelle Roos will again be in goal.The Pilgrims have won three of their last five Sky Bet League One games to climb off the bottom of the table.

Source: PAR

