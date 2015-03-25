 
  1. Football
  2. Rotherham United

Rotherham V Plymouth at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

15 December 2017 11:20
Rotherham's top-score Kieffer Moore suspended for Plymouth clash

Rotherham will still be without top scorer Kieffer Moore for their League One clash with Plymouth at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Moore, who has scored 13 goals for the Millers, is serving the second game of a three-match ban, though Paul Warne's men coped well in his absence last week as they beat Blackpool 2-1.

Skipper Lee Frecklington (illness) and Joe Newel (toe) both pulled out of that game but should return, though Joe Mattock is rated as 50-50 after coming off with a knock at Bloomfield Road.

Ben Purrington (hamstring) is poised to return against his former club, but Darren Potter (Achilles) and Jon Taylor (knee) miss out.

Plymouth continue to be without their three professional goalkeepers.

Luke McCormick is out following another ankle injury, after he missed missed 14 matches because of an initial ankle problem.

Robbert Te Loeke (back) and Kyle Letheren (thigh) are also sidelined meaning Derby loanee Kelle Roos will again be in goal.

The Pilgrims have won three of their last five Sky Bet League One games to climb off the bottom of the table.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.