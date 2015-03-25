 
  1. Football
  2. Rotherham United

Rotherham V Oldham at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

21 September 2017 03:26
Joe Mattock and David Ball missing as Rotherham face Oldham

Rotherham will be without Joe Mattock and David Ball for the visit of Oldham.

Mattock is serving a one-match ban after his red card at Bradford last week, a match Ball missed through the illness which continues to lay him low.

Right-backs Josh Emmanuel (toe) and Shaun Cummings (hamstring) are closing in on returns but are not fit enough to feature.

The Millers will hope that top scorer Kieffer Moore shows no reaction after he overcame a groin injury to play 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade.

Oldham will be without forward Eoin Doyle for the trip through suspension.

Doyle must serve a one-match ban after being sent off for a second bookable offence in the last minute of last week's loss to Shrewsbury.

Defender Rob Hunt (hamstring) is still sidelined and new signing Abdelhakim Omrani is likely to have to wait longer for his debut due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Courtney Duffus has been out in recent weeks with illness and is not being rushed back.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.