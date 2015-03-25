Rotherham V Gillingham at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

Rotherham have mixed news ahead of Gillingham's League One visit.
The Millers are likely to welcome influential midfielder Darren Potter back to their squad following a heel injury which kept him out of three games.
Potter will fill the hole left by Will Vaulks' one-match ban, picked up for five yellow cards, while skipper Lee Frecklington has now been ruled out until mid-November with a back injury.
Boss Paul Warne could be contemplating changes to his defensive line, with Richard Wood and Shaun Cummings likely to be recalled.
Luke O'Neill should be fit for Gillingham, after completing an in-house training match on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old defender has missed the last six matches with an ankle problem.
Bradley Garmston is expected to be involved as he continues to fight for full fitness after persistent calf trouble.
Midfielder Mark Byrne should also feature after a hamstring complaint.
