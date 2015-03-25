Rotherham V Gillingham at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Darren Potter back for Rotherham but Will Vaulks and Lee Frecklington miss outRotherham have mixed news ahead of Gillingham's League One visit.The Millers are likely to welcome influential midfielder Darren Potter back to their squad following a heel injury which kept him out of three games.Potter will fill the hole left by Will Vaulks' one-match ban, picked up for five yellow cards, while skipper Lee Frecklington has now been ruled out until mid-November with a back injury.Boss Paul Warne could be contemplating changes to his defensive line, with Richard Wood and Shaun Cummings likely to be recalled.Luke O'Neill should be fit for Gillingham, after completing an in-house training match on Tuesday.The 26-year-old defender has missed the last six matches with an ankle problem.Bradley Garmston is expected to be involved as he continues to fight for full fitness after persistent calf trouble.Midfielder Mark Byrne should also feature after a hamstring complaint.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker