 
  1. Football
  2. Rotherham United

Rotherham V Bury at AESSEAL New York Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 05:04
Goalkeeper Marek Rodak could make Rotherham debut against Bury

Rotherham could hand a debut to new goalkeeper Marek Rodak when they host Bury in Sky Bet League One.

The Slovakian joined the club on a season-long loan from Fulham last week but could not feature at Portsmouth on Sunday because of international duty.

Another loan signing, midfielder Richie Towell, could also get some game-time after a brief debut as a substitute at Portsmouth.

Millers boss Paul Warne is still hoping to add to his squad with a free agent after losing summer signing Jamie Proctor with a serious knee injury.

Bury anticipate having Nathan Cameron available after his latest injury scare proved to be nothing more than cramp.

The centre-back has only played three times since last August and came off against Scunthorpe on Saturday but boss Lee Clark has confirmed it is not a recurrence of his recent knee issues.

Michael Smith could make his full debut after training all week, while teenager Mihai Dobre, signed on loan from Bournemouth, is available for the first time having returned from international duty with Romania.

The Shakers still have a long injury list, though, that includes Craig Jones (groin), Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip), Tom Heardman (leg) and Stephen Dawson (knee).

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.