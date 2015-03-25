 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Ross Barkley denies undergoing medical at Chelsea

02 September 2017 01:24

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has denied undergoing a medical with Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Barkley, who is currently sidelined through injury, was reported to have travelled to London on Thursday to be assessed by the Premier League champions.

However, the 23-year-old England international took to social media on Saturday to insist that was not the case.

"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point," Barkley wrote on his official Twitter account.

"I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

"Thanks for all of the support."

Barkley's comments contradict those made on Thursday by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who told Sky Sports News: ''The two clubs agreed a deal of Â£35m and I think personal terms were agreed.

''After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

''He's currently injured so technically he will be with us, he is under contract for another year. It's a big surprise, but that's football.''

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.