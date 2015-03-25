 
Ross Barkley Completes Move To Chelsea From Everton

05 January 2018 05:06

Ross Barkley has signed for Chelsea from Everton, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 24-year-old's contract at Goodison Park was due to expire at the end of the season after he rejected a new deal with the Toffees.

A move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August did not materialise, but Barkley has now moved to Stamford Bridge for a cut-price fee, reported to be in the region of £15million.

Twenty-four-year-old Barkley has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which runs until 2023.

Source: PA-WIRE

