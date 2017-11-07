 
Rose saw pyschologist to help deal with jealousy and anger during injury lay-off

07 November 2017 02:31

Danny Rose used a psychologist to help deal with one of the most difficult periods of his life, with jealousy and anger underpinned by despair during the Tottenham and England left-back’s lengthy injury lay-off.

A knee complaint that looked set to keep the 27-year-old out for weeks instead sidelined him for eight tortuous months, seeing him go under the knife in May.

It was a gut punch that left Rose reeling and meant that Sunday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace was his first full match since January.

The left-back was surprised just how good he felt after a bog-standard afternoon for Tottenham that meant the world to the Yorkshireman.

“I have been impressed, jealous, angry – I have been through a whole load of emotions,” Rose said of watching Spurs from the sidelines.

“I’ve just been itching to get going for the past couple of weeks and I’m just grateful that I’m back in amongst it now.

“I have started seeing a psychologist to try and help me think positive. I have started reading books now to try and help keep me positive as well.

“This injury has been one of the most difficult periods of my life, but you have got to try and think of positives in any situation.

Watching Tottenham and England do well help motivate Rose through his rehabilitation
“I just hope that I can stay fit and pick up where I left off last season.”

Rose spoke frankly and openly in a wide-ranging interview with talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live, offering a glimpse into the depths elite athletes can plummet during difficult times.

“Last season I was doing well,” he said. “I felt untouchable, I felt like I was one of the best.

“I felt that if I carried on with that form, anything could have happened.

“Then the injury happened. It humbled me, it brought me back down to earth, it gave me a reality check.

“It just made me realise that football can be taken away from you at any given point.”

Working with a psychologist has been a “massive help” and Rose, who has had four or five sessions, intends to keep doing so.

The left-back sees it as a way to help “make the right decisions going forward” as much as staying fit.

Rose apologised for breaking ranks during his injury to question aspects of how Tottenham was run and is now chomping at the bit to shine for them – opportunities that acted as a chink of light when the tunnel was at its darkest.

“It was only probably two months ago that I was doing some rehab here (at St George’s Park) and I lost my appetite for wanting to get back fit,” he said. “Because I didn’t think it was ever going to happen.

“Seeing us, seeing Tottenham, play against Dortmund at Wembley and seeing them win, and having the whole Madrid trip to look forward to, it brought my appetite and hunger back for football.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

