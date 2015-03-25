Rose grateful to Pochettino and Southgate for help during injury nightmare

Danny Rose visited Mauricio Pochettino’s house and had dinners with Gareth Southgate as he struggled through his eight-month injury nightmare.

Rose made his first Premier League appearance since January 31 against Crystal Palace on Sunday after recovering from a knee injury that required surgery in May.

He said “there are no words” to describe the frustration he felt on the sidelines and his future was thrown into doubt in August, when Rose criticised the club’s approach to transfers.

However, Rose made a public apology and appears to have been forgiven by Pochettino, who handed the defender his come-back appearance as a substitute last month, in the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

“Me and the gaffer are fine, we speak most days,” Rose said.

“The last three years, the lads will tell you I am the one in his office the most, speaking to him and going through videos and sharing text messages, even going round his house.

“Me and the manager are fine. He has been great at integrating me back into the team and getting me some minutes.

“I thought him putting me on against Real Madrid, even though it was only for 10 minutes, was a class act on his part, making me feel part of it again, even though he didn’t need to bring me on.

“As far as I’m concerned me and the gaffer are great and as long as we’ve both got the same goals, which is to win a trophy for Tottenham, then there’s nothing to worry about.”

Rose is still regaining match fitness but was included in Southgate’s England squad last week for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

During his rehabilitation, Rose spent time at St George’s Park for a “change of scenery” and said Southgate offered regular support.

“I have spoken to Gareth a lot. I did a bit of my rehab at the England training centre before I started training here,” Rose said.

“I was around him for three weeks and we had dinner together most days and spoke pretty much every day. He has been brilliant.

“He has called me and texted me – he has been first class to be fair. It was nice the England manager was up for me going up there and doing some rehab there. It helped me mentally.”

Rose was touched by the warm reception given to him by Tottenham’s fans in Madrid and he now hopes any controversy is in the past.

“I think they have forgiven me and once I am on the pitch I would like think everybody knows I always give 100 per cent,” Rose said.

“For my part, it is forgotten. I think it is forgotten on the club’s part as well.

“There is no point dwelling in the past if we want to take the club forward and go that one stage further and win the league and go as far as possible in the Champions League.”

