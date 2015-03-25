 
Rooney scores 200th Premier League goal

21 August 2017 09:38

Wayne Rooney became just the second player to rack up 200 Premier League goals by opening the scoring for Everton at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club after 13 record-breaking years with Manchester United - an allegiance City fans reminded him of on Monday.

Jeered from the outset at the Etihad Stadium, Rooney certainly enjoyed making it 1-0 to Everton in the 35th minute when he met strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin's square pass with a left-foot finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ederson and in off the post.

Only Alan Shearer, with 260, has more Premier League goals than Rooney.

Source: PA

