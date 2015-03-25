 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Ron-Robert Zieler leaves Leicester for Stuttgart on three-year deal

11 July 2017 10:09

Leicester have announced the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler to Stuttgart.

Zieler has penned a three-year deal with the newly promoted Bundesliga side.

The 28-year-old German moved to Leicester from Hannover last summer, making 13 appearances for the Foxes, including in the Champions League win over Brugge and 4-2 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

A statement on Leicester's website added: " He departs with the thanks and best wishes of everyone at Leicester City."

Source: PA

