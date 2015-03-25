Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.



The Spanish newspaper carries a front page quoting Mbappe, the teenager who starred in Monaco's swashbuckling run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals, as saying he "only wants to play in Madrid".

He could get his wish should CRISTIANO RONALDO leave the club in the wake of the probe into his tax affairs, but it would be bad news for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool who have been linked with moves to bring Mbappe to England.

The Sun reports that Ronaldo has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to "do anything possible" to force through a return to Manchester United, where he came to prominence between 2003 and 2009.

Chelsea will make an increased £60million bid for Juventus full-back ALEX SANDRO, according to the Daily Express and Daily Star, having had an initial offer turned down.

The Mirror reports that Southampton are keen on Austria defender KEVIN WIMMER, 24, but want Tottenham to reduce their £20million asking price.

Striker JOSH KING has been linked with a move from Bournemouth to Tottenham but has committed himself to the Cherries, telling the Bournemouth Echo: "I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs, a big team who play in the Champions League. You never know in football but, hopefully, I will be here next year."

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

MOHAMED SALAH is set for a medical at Liverpool after the club agreed a fee to sign him from Roma, according to Egyptian site kingfut.com.

Manchester United could move for want-away AC Milan keeper GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA if they include David de Gea in a bid for Ronaldo, calciomercato.com reports. Donnarumma, 18, is refusing to sign a new contract with Milan and was showered with fake money during Italy's European Under-21 Championship opener against Denmark.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

THOMAS LEMAR: Liverpool have also joined Arsenal - and Serie A champions Juventus - in the race for another Monaco star beside Mbappe, the Daily Star reports. Winger Lemar scored 14 goals in all competitions for ASM last season.

MARCO VERRATTI: The Paris St Germain midfielder has met with Barcelona in an attempt to force through a transfer, according to reports in his native Italy.

PAOLO MALDINI: The former AC Milan and Italy defender will mark his 49th birthday later this month by making his professional tennis debut on the ATP Challenger Tour, in the doubles event at the Aspria Tennis Cup.

