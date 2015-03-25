 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Ronaldo ready to quit Spanish football over tax probe, according to reports

16 June 2017 02:39

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Spanish football, according to reports in Portugal.

Newspaper A Bola claims the 32-year-old is angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities - prosecutors have accused him of defrauding the authorities of 14.7million euros (Â£12.8m) - and has told team-mates of his intentions.

Ronaldo is contesting the allegations and his agency Gestifute released a statement earlier this week which said: "'There is no tax evasion scheme . There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything."

On Thursday Ronaldo, who only signed a new five-year contract in November, posted a picture of himself with his fingers to his lips on Instagram with the caption "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet".

The potential availability of the Portugal international, one of the most marketable players in the world, would alert a number of top clubs plus big-spending Chinese Super League sides looking to make a statement.

Source: PA

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.