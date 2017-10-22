 
  1. Football
  2. Fifa

Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar to learn FIFA player of the year verdict on Monday

22 October 2017 09:44

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will learn on Monday which of them has been named FIFA player of the year for 2017.

The awards ceremony in London is the second since the FIFA award once again split from France Football’s Ballon d’Or, with Ronaldo victorious last year.

Here, we look at the statistics that have put the trio in contention.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo won the award last year (Paul White/AP)

2017 record:

Club – 36 games, 33 goals

International – 11 games, 11 goals

2017 honours: 3 – LaLiga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup

2016 FIFA player of the year finish: 1st

Ballon d’Or wins: 4

Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or (John Walton/Empics)

2017 record:

Club – 45 games, 46 goals

International – 6 games, 4 goals

2017 honours: 1 – Copa del Rey

2016 FIFA player of the year finish: 2nd

Ballon d’Or wins: 5

Neymar (Barcelona/Paris St Germain & Brazil)

Neymar
Neymar traded LaLiga for Ligue 1 (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

2017 record:

Club – 38 games, 23 goals

International – 6 games, 2 goals

2017 honours: 1 – Copa del Rey

2016 FIFA player of the year finish: Unranked

Ballon d’Or wins: 0 (third place in 2015)

Transfer fee (August 3, 2017): £200.6million (222million euros)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

