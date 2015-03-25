Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp to be with new-born twins

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's Confederations Cup third-place play-off to be with his new twins.

The Real Madrid striker has been excused from his country's camp after their semi-final defeat to Chile to spend time with his new arrivals.

Ronaldo shared a picture of the boy and girl, born prior to the start of the tournament, on Instagram, with the caption: "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

A statement from the Portuguese Federation said: "We were informed before the Confederations Cup by national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo that he had become a father.

"The player, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being at the service of the national team. We understand that it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup so we have released the player to finally get to know his children."

Ronaldo already has a son, Cristiano Jnr, born in 2010.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.