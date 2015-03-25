 
  1. Football
  2. Portugal

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp to be with new-born twins

29 June 2017 07:24

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's Confederations Cup third-place play-off to be with his new twins.

The Real Madrid striker has been excused from his country's camp after their semi-final defeat to Chile to spend time with his new arrivals.

Ronaldo shared a picture of the boy and girl, born prior to the start of the tournament, on Instagram, with the caption: "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

A statement from the Portuguese Federation said: "We were informed before the Confederations Cup by national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo that he had become a father.

"The player, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being at the service of the national team. We understand that it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup so we have released the player to finally get to know his children."

Ronaldo already has a son, Cristiano Jnr, born in 2010.

Source: PA

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according