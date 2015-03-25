 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Ronald Koeman 'very disappointed' at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge

07 September 2017 02:24

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he is "very disappointed" at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge and the player will be "dealt with internally at the appropriate time".

However, the Dutch boss also confirmed the former England man would play for Everton against Tottenham on Saturday.

Koeman, reading from a prepared statement at the start of his pre-match press conference, said: "I am very disappointed. In line with any disciplinary matter, this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time."

Rooney was charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police on September 1 after being stopped in the early hours of the same day.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

Source: PA

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.