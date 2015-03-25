 
Romelu Lukaku's career in numbers

08 July 2017 09:39

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the Belgium striker's key numbers.

85 - Premier League goals

186 - Premier League appearances

68 - Everton's Premier League scoring record, set last season.

11 - Number of days after signing a professional contract on his 16th birthday he made his debut for Anderlecht.

28 - Club-record fee in millions Everton paid to sign Lukaku from Chelsea in July 2014.

8 - In the 2015/16 campaign Lukaku became the first Everton player to score in eight consecutive matches since Dave Hickson in 1954.

31 - The time (in seconds) it took him to score Everton's fastest Premier League goal against Bournemouth in February.

25 - In 2015/16, Lukaku became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985/86 to score 25 goals in a single campaign.

25 - The most league goals Lukaku has scored in one season, achieved last term.

0 - Goals for Chelsea in 15 Premier League appearances.

Source: PA

