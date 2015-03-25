 
Romelu Lukaku thanks Everton fans ahead of expected United switch

10 July 2017 08:54

Romelu Lukaku has thanked Everton fans for their support over the last four years ahead of his anticipated move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Belgium striker is on the brink of completing a £75million transfer - plus add-ons - to United, where he will be reunited with his former manager at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho.

Although neither club has confirmed the completion of the switch, on Saturday United announced they had reached an agreement with Everton.

Lukaku originally arrived at Goodison Park on loan in 2013 and, after scoring 17 Premier League goals that season, made the move permanent for a club-record £28m.

Seventy-one further goals in all competitions followed, but it looks like Lukaku is ready to move on.

And in an Instagram post published early on Monday morning he wrote: "I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton.

"I want to thank the fans for their support throughout the four years we've spent together.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and the training ground, thank you for making me feel at home from the first day I walked in.

"To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys. To the technical staff, thank you for helping me to become a better player.

"Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."

Source: PA

