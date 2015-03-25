 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku stays in LA as Manchester United and Everton discuss transfer

07 July 2017 11:39

Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku has remained in Los Angeles as a deal for him to move from Everton is thrashed out.

United are due to fly to California on Sunday to start their pre-season tour against the Los Angeles Galaxy the following weekend and the Belgium striker, who has been on holiday on the west coast of America, is staying in the United States for the time being.

Lukaku has been holidaying with close friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba and early on Friday morning the Red Devils' £89million world-record signing posted an Instagram story of the pair training together at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Most of Everton's players have returned to pre-season training - new signings Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez and Mason Holgate have been given extra time off after their involvement in the European Under-21 Championships - but it is believed Lukaku has also been granted additional days.

Press Association Sport understands talks are also gathering pace for Wayne Rooney's return to Everton from Old Trafford.

Despite United sources initially denying Rooney's departure was linked to the Lukaku transfer, reports on Friday suggested the club's record goalscorer will be included in a Â£100m package - the value Everton privately put on the Belgian - consisting of a £75m fee up front, £15m in add-ons and a £10m valuation of their own striker.

Source: PA

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.