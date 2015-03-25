Roma charged by UEFA over fansâ€™ alleged racist chanting at Chelseaâ€™s Rudiger

Roma have been charged by UEFA after some of their supporters allegedly directed monkey chants at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Germany defender Rudiger left Roma for Chelsea last summer, having previously expressed his frustration at a failure to tackle racist incidents which saw him targeted.

#Breaking UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Roma over monkey chants made by fans during the Champions League tie with Chelsea pic.twitter.com/R8H7dh7GGY — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 20, 2017

A statement from European football’s governing body read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma (3-3), played on October 18 in England.”

UEFA said the charge was “racist behaviour (monkey chants)”, adding: “This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

