Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next season

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup. Joining for €80million from Monica post tournament, the Colombian has shown glimpses of what he is capable of but has never quite been able to stamp his mark at the Spanish giants.

Almost constantly linked with a move to the Premier League after his first year with Los Blancos, looked at by many pundits as a way of reviving or bolstering his career, Rodriguez may finally get the chance to move to England with Manchester United recently heavily linked with his signature.

It could only be looked at as a good thing for United, with many stating a lack creativity from the midfield to be the main hindrance of their goal scoring this season. Henrik Mkhitaryan has been a shining light, along with the odd bit of magic from Juan Mata, this term but chances have been few and far between, leaving Ibrahimovic needed his poaching instincts to be at its very best, which arguably he's highly successful at. Marcus Rashford has also been on top of his game this season especially in the latter stages of the season, but one can't help but think United could benefit far more with further creativity from a fairly static midfield.

Rodriguez would be the perfect addition to their ambitious squad. More than likely hungry for the chance to succeed far more than he did for real on a personal level, a fierce attacker known for his speed in attacks a deadly finishing, he would be perfectly matched for the energetic Mkhitaryan, of Mourinho chose to play the two together at any point.

With a seeming record amount of draws in the league and having to scrape a place into the Champions League via lifting the Europa League trophy, United need some fresh bite to their game next season if they are to mount a real challenge for the title.

Gareth Bale is another Madrista being linked with a return to the Premier League and again the link with Old Trafford won't die. With Zidane and many fans feeling that Isco is should be the preferred choice to the Welshman, and coinciding with Bale's current absence through injury together with Isco's good form for Real, the rumours will inevitably grow stronger when the window reopens.

The possibility of a midfield consisting of Mkhitaryan, Rodriguez, Bale and Pogba will no doubt have United fans purring at the possibilities of more silverware next season.or at least just a more entertaining one!

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.