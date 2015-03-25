Rochdale V Rotherham at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Keith Hill to switch back to Rochdale's strongest XIRochdale manager Keith Hill is expected to revert to his league XI for the visit of Rotherham.He made multiple changes for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat by Stoke, but is expected to remain loyal to much of the team that had previously kept four successive clean sheets.Jimmy McNulty, Calvin Andrew and Josh Lillis are among those pushing for recalls.Midfielder Keith Keane remains a long-term absentee.Rotherham will be without goalkeeper Marek Rodak, who is on international duty with Slovakia Under-21s, so Richard O'Donnell will be in goal.O'Donnell was one of 10 changes Paul Warne made for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Chesterfield and the boss will revert to his full-strength team.Winger Jon Taylor is still out with a knee injury which will sideline him for another 10 days while Ben Purrington faces a month in the treatment room with a hamstring strain.The Millers are hoping to improve on a desperate away record as they have won just once since April 2016 and have lost four of their five outings so far this term.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.