Rochdale V Peterborough at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Matthew Gillam hoping to retain Rochdale place for clash against PeterboroughRochdale forward Matthew Gillam will be hopeful of retaining his place in the starting XI for Saturday's Sky Bet League One home clash with Peterborough.Academy graduate Gillam marked his maiden league start on Tuesday with the opening goal in the match against Charlton.Keith Keane remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his recovery from surgery.Dale, who suffered a second successive defeat as they were beaten 2-1, have won only one of their last nine league games.Midfielder Gwion Edwards should retain his starting berth for Peterborough on Saturday.The Wales Under-21 winger was a surprise replacement in Posh's 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool on Saturday, but was restored to the starting XI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Portsmouth.Conor O'Malley could continue in goal ahead of Jonathan Bond.Posh have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Spotland.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker