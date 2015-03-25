Rochdale V Peterborough at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Rochdale forward Matthew Gillam will be hopeful of retaining his place in the starting XI for Saturday's Sky Bet League One home clash with Peterborough.
Academy graduate Gillam marked his maiden league start on Tuesday with the opening goal in the match against Charlton.
Keith Keane remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his recovery from surgery.
Dale, who suffered a second successive defeat as they were beaten 2-1, have won only one of their last nine league games.
Midfielder Gwion Edwards should retain his starting berth for Peterborough on Saturday.
The Wales Under-21 winger was a surprise replacement in Posh's 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool on Saturday, but was restored to the starting XI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Portsmouth.
Conor O'Malley could continue in goal ahead of Jonathan Bond.
Posh have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Spotland.
Source: PAR