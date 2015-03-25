Rochdale V Oxford Utd at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Oxford no fresh injury worries ahead of trip to RochdaleOxford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Greater Manchester.James Henry started the win over Doncaster having overcome a knee complaint while Joe Rothwell was fit enough to come off the bench following a hamstring problem.Ivo Pekalski remains sidelined as the summer signing works his way back from a serious knee injury.Other than that, manager Pep Clotet has a strong squad to choose from as the U's go in search of a third league win since mid-October.Rochdale striker Steven Davies will be looking for a place in Keith Hill's starting line-up after his efforts at Bradford last weekend.Davies returned from almost a month out to come off the bench to score his side's third goal in their 4-3 defeat at Bradford.It was his fifth goal of the season and made it 3-3. but Bradford secured the points with a Tyrell Robinson winner 12 minutes from time.Keith Keane is closing in on a return to full fitness and could be considered for this game.

