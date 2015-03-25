 
  1. Football
  2. Rochdale

Rochdale V Oxford Utd at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

15 December 2017 02:36
Oxford no fresh injury worries ahead of trip to Rochdale

Oxford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Greater Manchester.

James Henry started the win over Doncaster having overcome a knee complaint while Joe Rothwell was fit enough to come off the bench following a hamstring problem.

Ivo Pekalski remains sidelined as the summer signing works his way back from a serious knee injury.

Other than that, manager Pep Clotet has a strong squad to choose from as the U's go in search of a third league win since mid-October.

Rochdale striker Steven Davies will be looking for a place in Keith Hill's starting line-up after his efforts at Bradford last weekend.

Davies returned from almost a month out to come off the bench to score his side's third goal in their 4-3 defeat at Bradford.

It was his fifth goal of the season and made it 3-3. but Bradford secured the points with a Tyrell Robinson winner 12 minutes from time.

Keith Keane is closing in on a return to full fitness and could be considered for this game.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.