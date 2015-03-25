 
  1. Football
  2. Rochdale

Rochdale V Northampton at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

16 October 2017 06:45
Keith Keane remains unavailable as Rochdale prepare for clash with Northampton

Rochdale will look to shrug off the disappointment of conceding a late leveller in a 2-2 draw at Fleetwood on Saturday when they take on Northampton.

Dale are still without midfielder Keith Keane, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.



Boss Keith Hill could make changes, with right-back Joe Rafferty poised to replace fellow defender Donervon Daniels in the starting line-up.



Jordan Williams and Kgosi Ntlhe could also feature more prominently after starting on the bench on Saturday.

Northampton's Chris Long is expected to return to contention, but fellow striker Marc Richards remains doubtful.

Long, on loan from Burnley, has been sidelined for the last five games due to a hamstring injury, while a thigh strain kept Richards out of the home defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole is hoping to be among the substitutes again after making his first appearance of the season off the bench on Saturday following a troublesome groin injury.

Striker Alex Revell sits out the second game of his three-match ban and Leon Barnett (Achilles), Matt Crooks (knee), and Aaron Phillips (thigh) are still out.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the