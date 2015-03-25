Rochdale V Gillingham at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Ian Henderson set to keep Rochdale starting place for Gillingham fixtureIan Henderson should keep his place in Rochdale's starting line-up against Gillingham following his goalscoring return in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Bury.Henderson has completed a three-game ban for his sending-off against Southend and played 55 minutes of the 4-0 victory against the Shakers.Forward Brad Inman, on loan from Peterborough, scored twice in that game and is also likely to keep his starting spot.Midfielder Daniel Adshead became Dale's youngster ever debutant when the 16-year-old played 90 minutes against Bury, but he is expected to drop out for the Sky Bet League One clash.Gillingham will be without midfielder Scott Wagstaff, who is recovering from a calf problem picked up in last weekend's win over Charlton.Midfielder Lee Martin is in the middle of a three-match suspension, while Billy Bingham will continue to be assessed after suffering concussion in training earlier this month.Jesse Starkey could feature having been an unused substitute against the Addicks following the completion of his short-term deal.Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) is stepping up his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.