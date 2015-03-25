 
Rochdale V Doncaster at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

11 September 2017 05:31
Ian Henderson remains suspended for Rochdale's clash with Doncaster

Ian Henderson is once again suspended for Rochdale's home clash with Doncaster.

The forward was sent off at Southend earlier this month and still has two games left to serve on his ban.

Dale, yet to win in League One this term, had Joe Bunney (knee) back in their starting line-up at the weekend.

Joe Thompson continues to recover behind the scenes having successfully fought off cancer for a second time this summer.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson is set to ring the changes following their 1-0 defeat at Northampton.

Rovers have failed to score in their last three League One matches with strikers Liam Mandeville and John Marquis' places at risk.

Striker Alfie May is likely to start if Ferguson shakes up his attack while veteran midfielder James Coppinger is set for a recall after impressing following his half-time introduction at Sixfields.

Chelsea loanee Jordan Houghton is also pushing for a place in the starting line-up after re-signing on deadline day but Danny Andrew (knee), Alex Kiwomya (calf) and Ross Etheridge (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

