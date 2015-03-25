Rochdale V Bury at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Rochdale boss Keith Hill waits on fitness of defender Joe BunneyRochdale boss Keith Hill is sweating on the fitness of full-back Joe Bunney ahead of the Sky Bet League One visit of Bury.Bunney featured as a second-half substitute on his return from knee ligament damage in the 3-2 defeat at Shrewsbury last weekend, but was not involved as Dale exited the Carabao Cup against Stoke on Wednesday.Defender Reece Brown was an unused substitute during the 4-0 midweek defeat after overcoming an illness.Striker Steve Davies is likely to return to the starting line-up, having scored three goals in his last two league outings.Bury will be without right-back Craig Jones for the derby due to a groin injury.Jones came off at half-time in last week's loss to Bristol Rovers and the club are waiting to learn the full extent of the problem.Summer signing Phil Edwards could make his debut as Jones' replacement having overcome a knee injury.The Shakers are still without Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip), Joe Skarz (groin) and Tom Heardman (leg).

Source: PAR

