Rochdale V Bristol Rovers at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Rochdale boss Keith Hill could ring changes in bid to halt winless runRochdale boss Keith Hill could make changes as his side look to end a run of five league games without a win against Bristol Rovers.Dale blew a two-goal lead against Northampton in midweek and had keeper Josh Lillis to thank for a late penalty save which salvaged a point.Keith Keane remains a major absence for the home side with a long-term injury.Jordan Williams and Kgosi Ntlhe are pushing for greater involvement after starting Tuesday's match on the bench.Rovers are expected to make changes after their 4-0 midweek defeat at Shrewsbury.Stuart Sinclair could make his first start since the end of August after coming off the bench in the last three games following groin trouble.Daniel Leadbitter could also return at right-back as Rovers boss Darrell Clarke considers making changes to a defence which shipped four goals before half-time on Tuesday.Top scorer Billy Bodin is set to miss out with hamstring trouble again, but on-loan Stoke striker Dominic Telford is pushing for a first league start.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.