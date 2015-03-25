 
  1. Football
  2. Rochdale

Rochdale V Bristol Rovers at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

20 October 2017 09:45
Rochdale boss Keith Hill could ring changes in bid to halt winless run

Rochdale boss Keith Hill could make changes as his side look to end a run of five league games without a win against Bristol Rovers.

Dale blew a two-goal lead against Northampton in midweek and had keeper Josh Lillis to thank for a late penalty save which salvaged a point.

Keith Keane remains a major absence for the home side with a long-term injury.

Jordan Williams and Kgosi Ntlhe are pushing for greater involvement after starting Tuesday's match on the bench.

Rovers are expected to make changes after their 4-0 midweek defeat at Shrewsbury.

Stuart Sinclair could make his first start since the end of August after coming off the bench in the last three games following groin trouble.

Daniel Leadbitter could also return at right-back as Rovers boss Darrell Clarke considers making changes to a defence which shipped four goals before half-time on Tuesday.

Top scorer Billy Bodin is set to miss out with hamstring trouble again, but on-loan Stoke striker Dominic Telford is pushing for a first league start.

Source: PAR

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer's World Cup

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the