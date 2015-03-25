Rochdale V Blackburn at Crown Oil Arena : Match Preview

Daniels and Davies pushing for Rochdale startsOn-loan Wigan defender Donervon Daniels and top goalscorer Steven Davies are pushing to start Rochdale's home clash with Blackburn.Daniels and Davies both came on in the closing stages of Dale's goalless draw against Southend last weekend and the latter will hope to replace skipper Ian Henderson, who saw red for a late challenge on Stephen Hendrie.Full-back Joe Bunney, who sustained an injury in pre-season, could return to the matchday squad.Bunney was left out of the trip to Essex but made a substitute appearance a fortnight ago against Shrewsbury.Blackburn will give a late fitness test to Charlie Mulgrew.The Rovers captain sustained an ankle injury on international duty with Scotland but it is hoped he could still be available to boss Tony Mowbray.Darragh Lenihan (foot) has been ruled out for the long term due to a stress fracture, Ryan Nyambe (knee) also remains out, as does Scott Wharton (ankle), but Bradley Dack (hamstring) and Derrick Williams (groin) should both be fine.Rovers, who did not have a league game last weekend due to international call-ups, will include deadline-day signings Rekeem Harper, Sam Hart and Paul Downing in their squad for the first time.

