Rochdale 3-0 Gillingham - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Rochdale ease past 10-man Gillingham at SpotlandRochdale strolled to a comfortable 3-0 League One victory against a Gillingham side forced to play out the second half with 10 men.The Gills lost striker Tom Eaves to a red card - for his second booking - just before the break for an elbow on Joe Rafferty and by that stage they were already two goals down.The breakthrough arrived in the 24th minute as a weaving run forward from left-back Joe Bunney took him past three opponents and - while his low drive towards the bottom was saved by Tomas Holy - the goalkeeper only succeeded in parrying the ball into the path of Ian Henderson, who tapped home from close range.It was 2-0 two minutes later as Rafferty headed into an empty net after Holy spilled Steven Davies' free-kick.Gillingham's afternoon went from bad to worse in the 44th minute when Eaves was dismissed for an elbow on Rafferty right under the nose of referee Eddie Ilderton.Henderson saw an 86th-minute penalty saved by Holy before substitute Matt Done added a third for Dale in the 91st minute, racing through unmarked and slipping home a neat finish.

Source: PA

