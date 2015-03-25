 
  1. Football
  2. Rochdale

Rochdale 2-0 Peterborough - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:58
Keith Hill celebrates 500th game in charge of Rochdale with Peterborough win

Keith Hill celebrated his 500th game in charge of Rochdale with a 2-0 win against Peterborough at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side were good value for their two-goal lead at the break having largely dominated the first 45 minute, belying their lowly standing in the division.

They edged ahead in the 33rd minute when Joe Rafferty picked out Calvin Andrew and, with his back to goal, the striker turned sharply to beat Andrew Hughes and fire into the corner of Connor O'Malley's net.

And the second goal followed just three minutes later. Joe Bunney earned a free-kick on the edge of the area and Callum Camps blasted the set-piece wide of the Posh wall and into the roof of the net.

Grant McCann made three changes at the break and Peterborough offered more of a threat in the second half as substitute Idris Kanu and Jack Marriott both tested Dale keeper Josh Lillis.

But the home side dealt comfortably with the Posh attacks and earned a well-deserved three points which lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as