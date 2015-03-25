Rochdale 1-2 Blackpool - 01-Jan-2018 : Match Report

Blackpool too strong for struggling RochdaleBlackpool increased the threat of relegation facing Keith Hill's Rochdale side with a 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena.The home side had the better of the first-half exchanges without testing debutant Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi, one of six changes to Gary Bowyer's line-up.Colin Daniel was inches away from opening the scoring at the start of the second half with a 25-yard effort which bounced awkwardly in front of Josh Lillis but flew wide.Viv Soloman-Otabar tested Lillis with a straightforward effort, but the away side's pressure told when they took the lead in the 54th minute. Nathan Delfueneso held the ball up well with his back to goal, turning sharply away from two Dale defenders and drifting wide of Lillis before side-footing in from close range.And Blackpool's second came in the 67th minute when substitute Jay Spearing's corner was headed home by Kelvin Mellor.Mark Kitching pulled one back for Dale at the death but it was too little, too late for the home side, who remain second bottom and six points from safety.

Source: PA

