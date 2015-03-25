Rochdale 0-0 Bury - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Bury hold out for a draw at RochdaleBury held out for a goalless draw with 10 men after having goalkeeper Joe Murphy sent off early in the second half of the derby at Rochdale.Murphy saw red in the 53rd minute when he collected an innocuous back pass on the edge of his own box - but referee John Brooks, after consulting his linesman, deemed the Shakers' stopper to have handled the ball outside the penalty area.Bury midfielder Rohan Ince's tame effort in first-half stoppage time was the only shot on target during a dire opening period.After the break, Rochdale striker Matt Done found himself one on one against Murphy after a poor back pass but Murphy outwitted his opponent, forcing Done wide and the chance was gone.Murphy was dismissed minutes later, replacement keeper Leo Fasan denying Jordan Williams in the 71st minute. Done and Henderson also had shots blocked as the visitors packed their penalty area.But in a game low on quality and goalmouth incident, Rochdale were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Source: PA

