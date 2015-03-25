Ritchie and Hanley back in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has handed recalls to Newcastle duo Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley ahead of the vital World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta.

The pair had been left out of Strachan's previous squad - the 2-2 draw against England in June - but have been recalled along with Matt Phillips, Steven Fletcher and Steven Whittaker ahead of the must-win Group F fixtures in September.

Whittaker returns to the fold over a year since his last cap and is included alongside Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who is included for the first time following an injury to David Marshall.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.