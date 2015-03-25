 
  1. Football
  2. Scotland

Ritchie and Hanley back in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

21 August 2017 12:39

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has handed recalls to Newcastle duo Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley ahead of the vital World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta.

The pair had been left out of Strachan's previous squad - the 2-2 draw against England in June - but have been recalled along with Matt Phillips, Steven Fletcher and Steven Whittaker ahead of the must-win Group F fixtures in September.

Whittaker returns to the fold over a year since his last cap and is included alongside Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who is included for the first time following an injury to David Marshall.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash