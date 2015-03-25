 
â€˜Right colours, wrong team!â€™ â€“ Villa fan Prince William cracks West Ham joke

19 October 2017 12:07

Former Prime Minister David Cameron famously mixed up the two claret and blue clubs but Prince William did not make the same mistake when presented with West Ham shirts for his children.

Unlike Cameron, who once told an audience he was a West Ham fan when he had claimed to be a long-term Aston Villa supporter, the Duke of Cambridge appears to be a true Villan.

During a visit to the London Stadium on Wednesday for the graduation ceremony of sports coaching apprentices, William and Kate were given West Ham shirts with George and Charlotte’s names on the back.

But William was quick to reject West Ham’s attempt to convert his children, telling captain Mark Noble: “Right colours, wrong team!”

